Wrecked rally car repaired in half an hour

Rob Beschizza

If you think changing a set of tires in 1.82 seconds is amazing, wait until you see an absolutely wrecked Citroën restored to racing shape in 32 minutes. If you just want a nice tl;dw version of how this incredible feat is accomplished, jump to the 29 minute mark to see how they polish off the hatch when it refuses to close.