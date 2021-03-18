If you think changing a set of tires in 1.82 seconds is amazing, wait until you see an absolutely wrecked Citroën restored to racing shape in 32 minutes. If you just want a nice tl;dw version of how this incredible feat is accomplished, jump to the 29 minute mark to see how they polish off the hatch when it refuses to close.
Wrecked rally car repaired in half an hour
