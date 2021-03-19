Years ago, I accidentally bought a toilet plunger with a horizontal grip. I'm glad I did because it's so much easier to use. It's also important to get a plunger with a flange for unclogging toilets (as opposed to sinks and showers). This Liquid Plumr Deluxe toilet plunger comes with a horizontal grip and a flange, and a stand. Upgrade your plunger, upgrade your life.
Get a plunger with a horizontal grip
Portable solid state drives are so cute!
I bought a Samsung T7 1TB SSD last week and was surprised at how much smaller it is than a portable disk drive. Not only is it adorably cute, but it's also ridiculously faster than a disk drive. I'll continue to use lower-cost-per-GB spinning media for long-term archival, but for transferring files between computers, its… READ THE REST
Great deal on a set of 6 small Craftsman screwdrivers
This 6-pack of Philips and flathead drivers for small screws is on sale for cheap at Amazon. Here's what you get: 1 flathead 1/16" diameter, 1 3/4" length1 flathead 5/64", 2"1 flathead 3/32", 2 1/4"1 Philips No. 0000, 1 3/4" length1 Philips No. 000, 2"1 Philips No. 00, 2 1/4" READ THE REST
Non-contact voltage testers are a must for home wiring
If you are doing any kind of home wiring, these non-contact voltage probes are really useful. You just hold it against a switch or outlet, and if it detects current, the LED turns on and it emits a tone. Always test it on a known live outlet or switch first though! READ THE REST
Omagles makes construction and STEM training child's play with over 200 pieces to play with
It usually starts small with things like building blocks or Legos, but before too long, a child's imagination kicks in and small projects start turning into bigger projects. Eventually, the vision escalates to structures, vehicles, and other objects that are lifesize for a kid. And now that a structure or vehicle has to hold its weight,… READ THE REST
Get a 1-year Sam's Club membership and another to give to a friend for 60% off
Between the rapid approach of spring and the arrival of the COVID vaccine, most of us are already mentally crafting our lists of everything we're anxious to do over the next few months. Whether it's stuff we've been putting off for too long or just places and events we can't wait to get back to… READ THE REST
PocketDrum turns your air drumming into the full sound of a pounding drum kit
What do Phil Collins, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, and Levon Helm all have in common? They were all renowned drummers who decided to step out from behind the drum kit and handle lead vocals in their respective bands. It's tough being the living metronome powering any band forward, especially when the sheer size and scope… READ THE REST