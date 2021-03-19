Get a plunger with a horizontal grip

Mark Frauenfelder

Years ago, I accidentally bought a toilet plunger with a horizontal grip. I'm glad I did because it's so much easier to use. It's also important to get a plunger with a flange for unclogging toilets (as opposed to sinks and showers). This Liquid Plumr Deluxe toilet plunger comes with a horizontal grip and a flange, and a stand. Upgrade your plunger, upgrade your life.