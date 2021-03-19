Son of "All My Children" star charged in Capitol Riot

The son of a well-known soap opera star was charged with multiple offenses during the riot of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Elias Irizarry (19) is the son of Vincent Irizarry, who played Dr. David Hayward on the long-running program, All My Children. He also starred in Days of Our Lives and The Young and The Restless

Elias Irizarry is a cadet at The Citadel, a tony military college in South Carolina, which charges $30,000 a year tuition.

In the photo above, supplied by the FBI, Irizarry is holding what appears to be a metal rod.

The FBI arrested Irizarry Monday, March 15, on the following charges:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in any Restricted Buildings or Grounds Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

From Northjersey.com: