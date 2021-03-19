This delicate target mantis is showing off the bold design on its wings to appear larger than life, and, according to photographer Martin French, "does its own unique dance to go with the defense display." French is in the process of "building the largest invertebrate zoo in the UK." Until then you can enjoy his many gorgeous mantises on his mantisofinstagram Instagram page.
This dancing mantis is as stunning as nature gets
