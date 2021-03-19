Watch this new "Killer Queen" parody and then plan to get vaccinated!

Two weeks ago, comedian Heather Gardner's parody song "Bad Faith" was hilarious – a twist on George Michael's "Faith" that poked fun at all the gibberish coming out of Tucker Carlson's mouth. This week, she tones down the funny while inspiring people to "Get Vaccinated" in this PSA-like take on Queen's "Killer Queen." You can catch her humorous political commentary (and parody songs when you're lucky) on her new weekly online show, The Divided States of America.

Here is her latest episode, which "aired" last night: