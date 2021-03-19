Professional glitterbomber Mark Rober did some detective work to track down a massive U.S.-India scammer ring. He explains how this kind of scammer preys on people and tricks them into sending over $10,000 in cash.
Watch this scammer get glitterbombed and then arrested
Fake delivery spam was the most rampant scam of 2020
Last year, I wrote about BeenVerified's analysis of scam phone calls. Using data from more than 200,000 reports across the US, they determined that Social Security scams were 23 times more common than they had been in previous years, comprising nearly 10% of all spam calls in 2019. The public data directory site has just… READ THE REST
Scammer Payback deletes scammer's files while posing as old lady
There's something relaxing about the immensely satisfying Scammer Payback series where he strings along some scammer while wiping their computer in the background. It's amazing how long the scammer is willing to stay engaged when they think the old lady is driving to a store to buy gift cards to "give back" thousands of dollars… READ THE REST
Voice actor pranks scammer by pretending to be voice mail
I'm a voice actor, messing with Scammers again! 😂😂😂 from r/funny IRLRosie is a YouTuber who pranks telescammers by using different voices. She's really good! READ THE REST
