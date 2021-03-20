Get your own Jewish Space Laser control panel

Concord Aerospace, makers of flight simulators and aircraft and space memorabilia, have released the activation panel we've all been waiting for. Now, you and your Rothschild/Soros/Illuminati cabal can easily set California on fire from space with your very own Jewish Space Laser activation panel.

The panel has two settings, Gentile laser activation, and the far more powerful and destructive Jewish laser. There's also a model that just says: Jewish Space Laser On or Off.

Concord sells other fun panels, such as a Chemtrails controller.

Image: Concord Aerospace promo images