PocketGuitar packs the playing power of a real guitar in the size of a guitar pick

We used to just laugh at those wannabe guitar gods playing air guitar in public. On a bus, in a restaurant, or just walking down the street, seeing someone pluck strings on an instrument that isn't really there is inherently funny.

Of course, while that used to just be a sign of a music lover that was maybe just a little too into their tunes, technology like the PocketGuitar means if someone is playing air guitar in public, they may just be honing their very real guitar playing chops.

Made by AeroBand, The PocketGuitar is like playing on a virtual instrument, offering all the advantages of actually learning and improving your guitar playing without actually having to lug a big guitar around with you everywhere you go.

The PocketGuitar itself isn't even ukelele-sized. In fact, it doesn't even look like a guitar at all. Just the size of a guitar pick, the PocketGuitar syncs via Bluetooth to the AeroBand app on your phone, then players use it as a pick to strum to the guitar chord of choice. The right hand performs the swing movement and the left hand switches the rhythm according to the beat.

Using artificial intelligence, the PocketGuitar duplicated the feel of actually playing a real guitar. The unit vibrates to the intensity of your playing, matching how hard your strumming to the actual sound you hear and the sensation you feel.

Young learners can play in three different modes, learn songs, play freehand, or challenge themselves or friends with the unit's in-game mode. Meanwhile, even professionals can pick up the PocketGuitar to either keep their skills sharp or for songwriting.

At less than 2 inches long, it's infinitely portable, so you can slide it into your pocket and always have your guitar with you without feeling like you're carrying a guitar around. The app also connects to earbuds or headphones, so players can immerse themselves in the music while no one else even realizes they're playing. Although, the hand gestures could give it away.

The PocketGuitar also works in tandem with AeroBand's other cool music tech device, the PocketDrum. With the PocketDrum, the guitar turns into a foot sensor, allowing players to add more drumming realism for playing foot-driven bass drums and hi-hats.

