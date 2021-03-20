Ten of the most-paused moments in Star Trek

OK, calm down. This video claiming "the most" paused moments of the Star Trek franchise isn't just those moments where they cranked the sexy to 11. Besides Dax in an original series mini on Deep Space 9 and endless damp and skimpy decontamination scenes in Star Trek: Enterprise, there's also the seemingly infinite decks during the TurboLift scene in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (Deck 78, anyone?), Gene Roddenberry as the Great Bird of the Galaxy, as glimpsed for a second during a Star Fleet archives search in Next Generation, and the brief appearance of the Millennium Falcon(!) in the Battle of Sector 001 scene from First Contact. There's some fun stuff in here.