Want to learn robotics with microcontrollers? These training courses explain it all

Microcontrollers are among the most crucial building blocks in all electronics and programming. From computers and phones to appliances, timers, and vending machines, a Peripheral Interface Controller (PIC) is a basic circuit that can be programmed to carry out an assortment of elementary tasks. They're widely available, inexpensive, and versatile, so it's no surprise they serve as a sturdy backbone to most hobbyist and amateur electronics and robotics projects.

Whether you want to build a calculator, a temperature data logger, a water management system, or a gas sensor, you'll need to understand what a microcontroller can do. The training in The PIC Microcontroller Engineering Projects Course Bundle can help any tinkerer elevate their craft, using a PIC, a Raspberry Pi microcomputer, and other basic components to start exploring all the possibilities of programming, electronics, engineering, and more.

This collection offers a full range of practical training, 13 courses covering over a day's worth of instruction to use these central DIY electronic pieces to actually build usable, working robotics to boost your skill and understanding.

PIC Microcontroller Step-by-Step: Your Complete Guide is a great way to start your training, including the fundamentals any new builder needs to learn. From a PIC's abilities to programming and connecting to using LEDs, resistors, pushbuttons, LCD screens, and more, this course explains the process even for those with no experience.

That leads to additional training like PIC Microcontroller: Learn by Building Practical Projects and Build 9 PIC Microcontroller Engineering Projects Today, where students start building their first fully functional PIC microcontroller projects.

Even if you never thought about making your own motion detector or a wireless power transmitter from parts, this training can get you there. Serial interfacing will have you writing the code and constructing a temperature control device, an RC robot, SCADA supervisorial systems, and other cool apps, each expanding your engineering and electronics knowledge.

