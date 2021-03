The opening line of dialogue in this 1965 TV commercial for Nestle Quik was, "I see automation displaces labor in your organization, too, Dr. Slump." I'm sure the little kids loved it.

Kudos to the creative agency that made the commercial and for getting Nestle to sign off on it!

Incidentally this commercial reportedly helped Adam West land the role of Batman in the 1966 hit series.

[Via r/ObscureMedia]