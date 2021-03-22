Adam Savage responds to the concept of "No basis in science"

In a Q&A on Tested, after someone asked about busting myths on MythBusters that "have no basis in science," Adam uses the opportunity to talk about how such a question itself has no basis in science. "Science is not a compendium of knowledge, science is a process." Anything can be tested using scientific methods.



He uses the example of free energy, how they tackled it on the show, and how they used it as an opportunity to demonstrate for viewers that free energy is unworkable, at least within the physics that we know and understand today.

Image: Screengrab