"Cursed" USB device changes behavior depending on which way around the plug is

Rob Beschizza

Mechanical engineer Pim de Groot created a "cursed" USB Type C device that "behaves differently based on the orientation of the plug." The proof of concept shows lights blinking in different patterns, but the possibilities are intriguing. My idea: a hidden volume that only reveals itself after you have inserted it one way, removed it, then inserted it the other way.