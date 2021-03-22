Mechanical engineer Pim de Groot created a "cursed" USB Type C device that "behaves differently based on the orientation of the plug." The proof of concept shows lights blinking in different patterns, but the possibilities are intriguing. My idea: a hidden volume that only reveals itself after you have inserted it one way, removed it, then inserted it the other way.
"Cursed" USB device changes behavior depending on which way around the plug is
