Jeanine Pirro cuts off guest praising President Biden and ends interview

Embalmed talking head Jeanine Pirro had had enough factual information on her Fox News segment and abruptly ended the interview with prominent immigration attorney David Leopold as they discussed the immigration situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. Because if you continually say nice things about President Biden on her show you're out!

via HuffPost:

"Jeanine, just because you say my numbers are wrong, doesn't mean they're wrong," Leopold said. "These are the facts!" Pirro insisted. "They're not facts Jeanine," Leopold replied. "Very few things that I hear on this show tonight have been facts."

Jeanine gets angry and ends the interview after her guest says Biden is making America great again pic.twitter.com/7vS0OHz24r — Acyn (@Acyn) March 21, 2021

Despite her claim she doesn't tolerate lies, Pirro is one of three Fox personalities named in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit accusing the company of repeatedly and falsely reporting that voting system company Smartmatic rigged the 2020 election.

In the event that you are able to tolerate lies with a heaping helping of racism here is a clip featuring Pirro saying such things and yelling at Geraldo Rivera. If you can make it all the way through the clip without even as much as a single wretch, you deserve an esteemed award.