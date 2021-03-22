Reddit "apes" support gorilla conservation

Some Reddit 'apes,' who apparently lack 'diamond hands,' are donating tens of thousands of dollars to The Dian Fosy Gorilla Fund.

BBC:

"Apes Together Strong" is a popular saying in Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, and some users are taking that seriously.

Reddit users have been symbolically adopting apes and donating to foundations including The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and the World Wildlife Fund.

Some users are naming GameStop, or GME as they're known on the New York Stock Exchange, as the adopter.

Donations have exceeded $350,000 (£250,000) in less than a week.