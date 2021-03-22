Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) against D.C. becoming a state because it's "without a car dealership"

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) does not think D.C. should become a state because, by gum, D.C. doesn't have a car dealership. He made this lofty argument today during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on HR 51, a bill that would grant D.C. statehood. Even if that argument actually made sense, it's wrong. Just google it.

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) argues against D.C. statehood because it doesn't have a car dealership, a landfill, or an airport. pic.twitter.com/N8nbgCQtdP — The Recount (@therecount) March 22, 2021

Later, the ridiculous lawmaker back-pedaled when Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) pointed out that there were, indeed, car dealerships in Washington D.C. and stated the obvious – that Hice's arguments were "frivolous."