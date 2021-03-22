Video tutorial on how to make your voice lag in real life

Let Gracie Scullion show you how to make it appear like you are glitching in the spacetime continuum.

While posting videos onto TikTok in her home in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, Gracie Scullion, 18, realized she could delay her voice so her mouth would move, but the words would come much later. The "lagging" effect made Gracie's videos look as though they had been poorly dubbed, causing people to be equally impressed and confused by the viral videos. Gracie said: "To do it, I try to over-exaggerate 'mouthing' the first word, but I won't add my voice until my mouth is completely still and closed. "It's almost like ventriloquism, but the illusion of mouthing the word first makes it unique.