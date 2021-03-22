Watch this large fish escape from a bucket and flop its way to freedom

My question is this: how did the fish know there was a drain on the corner?
Image: YouTube
This is better than The Fugitive pic.twitter.com/wE3kR0TyO3 — P.S.Burton (@PSBurton) June 8, 2020 A police officer chases a man on foot. The man starts running down a pier, which seems like a bad idea, until it turns out to be a brilliant idea. READ THE REST
A 23-year-old man jailed for drug possession complained to his jailer that a snake was in his cell. When the jailer entered the cell, the prisoner walked through the door and locked the jailer in the cell. READ THE REST
General the Great Pyreness decided he didn't want to stay in the Aquia-Garrisonville Animal Hospital, so he left. Opening serveral doors, all caught on security camera, on his way out. His family has him again. Via InsideNova: The dog's amazing escape from the Garrisonville Road facility — opening several doors before exiting the building —… READ THE REST
