10 killed in Colorado grocery store shooting

A gunman opened fire in a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado Monday evening, killing at least ten people including the first police officer to arrive at the scene. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said they have the shooter in custody, but have released no information since the mass shooting.

Ryan Borowski told CNN he was shopping at the store when he heard the first shots, and by the third one, everyone was running. He said he couldn't believe it happened in his town. "Boulder feels like a bubble, and the bubble burst," Borowski said. "This feels like the safest spot in America, and I just nearly got killed for getting a soda and a bag of chips."He added: "It doesn't feel like there's anywhere safe anymore."

Here's footage from Reuters showing a man (but not necessarily the shooter) being taken into custody:

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an 'active shooter' at a King Soopers grocery store, and aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed one person being placed in an ambulance and a man in handcuffs https://t.co/9j5m64WvXz pic.twitter.com/wREnM43QsH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2021