Nobody should be embarrassed for not being familiar with the Dunning-Kruger effect, the cognitive bias in which the more incompetent or ignorant you are about something, the better or more knowledgeable you think you are at that thing. If you still don't get it, the maskless gentleman above can help you understand.
Anti-masker hilariously digs his own hole after hearing about his own cognitive bias
- COMMENTS
- cognitive biases
- Funny
- masks
- psychology
Watch the incredible sales video for Rockwell Automation's Retroencabulator
This 1997 pitch for Rockwell Automation's Retroencabulator makes me feel like an idiot for not already owning one. The technology improves upon a 1944 machine called the turboencabulator: The original machine had a base plate of prefabulated amulite, surmounted by a malleable logarithmic casing in such a way that the two main spurving bearings were… READ THE REST
How to escape Zooms with this funny tool for self-sabotaging your audio
Zoom Escaper, created by Sam Lavigne, is a digital tool for self-sabotaging your audio during Zoom calls "making your presence unbearable to others." Some of the audio effects you can mix into your Zoom audio include bad connection, upset baby, dogs, man weeping, and the old stand-by, urination. Tutorial below. (Thanks, Eric Paulos!) READ THE REST
Watch baby protect her sister from clean-shaven dad
These girls are suspicious of the strange barefaced man who resembles their dad. When he reaches for one of them, the other instinctively lays her arm over her sistter to prevent him from taking her. READ THE REST
This affordable Computer Science training is on sale for just $40
You know you've keyed into the right career path when it's being called "the sexiest job of the 21st century." And there's a reason why data science is so, so sexy. It's because with all that data out there growing exponentially by the day, knowing how to parse and place all that information into a… READ THE REST
Amazon customers love the EarFun Free Pro earbuds and they are now on sale for over 35% off
Earbuds are a surprisingly difficult purchase. If you go for a pair made by a name brand, are you actually paying for the heightened quality of a proven manufacturer, or are you just paying a few dollars more than going with a cheaper brand? But if you go with an earbud maker you don't really… READ THE REST
This Pioneer center speaker is the piece to build your entire home theater around
Most of us want an audio setup for our home theater that models itself on the precision sound of a top-flight cinema. Of course, it doesn't take much shopping before the audio novice is floored by insider speaker jargon and other barriers of entry that leave them glassy-eyed. Punch-drunk from tech speak, those buyers usually… READ THE REST