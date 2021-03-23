Howard Dean gets to the tragic crux of why the cult of Trump exists

Former Governor of Vermont Howard Dean describes the tragic American condition that allowed the cult of Trump to form.

"The greatest tragedy of Trump was not his corruption – he was certainly the most corrupt president in the history of the United States – the greatest tragedy was all the people who surrendered their agency as human beings to Donald Trump," Dean says on the Meidas Touch Podcasat.

"That is the sign that something is very wrong in our society, where huge swaths of people – maybe as many as 1/3 of the people – decided that their lives weren't worthy enough and they would surrender their agency to basically a crook, to a conman."

"It's basically the same principle that Hitler used to take over and that most dictators use to take over," he continues. "It's a pathetic construct though, because it means there are a an awful lot of Americans who have given up on themselves and we have to figure out how to motivate them not to do that."