Mitch McConnell's boldfaced lie: The filibuster has "no racial history at all. None."

When asked if Republicans will use the filibuster as a tool to make it harder for Black people to vote, Mitch McConnell says with a straight face that the filibuster "has no racial history at all. None. There's no dispute among historians about that." But McConnell surely knows better. The filibuster, which was created by mistake, does have a racist history. Here is McConnell's BS statement, followed by The Recount's filibuster history lesson.

Throughout the 20th century, filibusters were increasingly invoked by conservative Southern segregationists to block civil rights legislation.



Check out our filibuster history lesson from February:pic.twitter.com/msN9PTiYmX — The Recount (@therecount) March 23, 2021

And here is Elizabeth Warren with another history lesson:

The filibuster: Here's what it is, and here's why it stinks. pic.twitter.com/iIhBcSLTt7 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 19, 2021

