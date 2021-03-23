Sidney Powell's lawsuit defense: no reasonable person would be stupid enough to believe me

Trumpist lawyer Sidney Powell is defending herself against the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit by claiming "reasonable people would not accept" her statements that Dominion participated in voter fraud against Trump. In a court filing, Powell's lawyers wrote:

Such characterizations of the allegedly defamatory statements further support Defendants' position that reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process.

Palm Beach state attorney Dave Aronberg isn't buying it.

From Raw Story:

"She's saying all of her crazy statements she made about this vast conspiracy was some harmless riffing and she didn't intend for anyone to actually believe her," Aronberg said. "Tell that to the family of officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life in the Capitol riots. You know, she is part of the reason why the 'big lie' exists and was perpetuated, and these rioters were there because they believed in her lies. So now she says, well, anyone who believed her is stupid."

"There is no one who has more contempt for their own supporters than the leaders of the MAGA world," he added. "We've seen this before. Steve Bannon's 'Build The Wall' charity that he allegedly stole from, the effort to raise $200 million for the former president's legal fund to fight the election, when much of that money was diverted elsewhere, to even just the policy of taking away your own supporters' health care insurance in exchange for a promise that something bigger and better will come in two years, or two weeks."