U.K. citizen arrested in Japan for dumping trash in mailbox

There are very few public trashcans in Japan. When I'm out and about in in Japan, I keep a plastic bag in my daypack to store trash. I was so excited to find a trash can in Tokyo that I took a photo of it. It's on Omotesandō in front of the Kiddy Land toy store:

Anyway, Sora News 24 reports that a police in Kamakura (about a 40-minute train ride from Tokyo) saw Anthony Tanaka (37), a U.K. citizen, toss his used takeout food container into one Japan's distinctive red post boxes. The boxes say POST in English, which you would think a person from England would be able to read, but the alleged litterbug claims he thought the mailbox was a trash can.