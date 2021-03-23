Watch: A kindergarten teacher takes his students on a virtual field trip to the zoo and they love it

This energetic kindergarten teacher makes the best out of a difficult situation for his young Seattle students who have been cooped up at home during a pandemic school year. Taking them on a virtual field trip to Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo, Mr. Talcott does an incredible job keeping his kids engaged. "We can still see all the animals!" one kid shouts, to which their teacher responds, "You got it!"

As the teacher points out signs and animals, the enthusiastic kids shout them out: "A tapir!" "A rhino!"

"This is a great trip!" one child shouts. When the teacher asks, "What did you guys think of our class field trip," someone says, "It was amazing!"

Via Daily Dot