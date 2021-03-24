Childlike ghost caught on video and spotted by police in Ohio

Residents of Mentor, Ohio have recently been abuzz about sightings and video evidence of a mysterious, ghostly little figure scampering around. Apparently, a police officer even spotted the apparent apparition. At 10:40pm one evening, police responded to a citizen's report of a 7-year-old girl running around alone near an elementary school. From WKYC:

"I was surprised by what I saw, the person appeared to be a small child, running rather erect and too quickly for a child," the [police] report says.

When the officer got out of the vehicle to try and catch the child, nobody was in the area. The officer continued along the building expecting to see a child crying, or scared, but still no signs of anyone.

Multiple other departments were searching the area and had no luck finding a child. After the search, the responding officer checked the dashcam video and found no child on the dashcam video, which was saved as an "investigative encounter."

Shortly after trying to find the child on foot and the use of a K9, the drone team was deployed to search the responding area and did not locate anything suspicious.