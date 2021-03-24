Fox news feigns indignation at VP Harris for not saluting honor guard

Vice President Harris is not in the military chain of command. She's a civilian and it would be tantamount to stolen valor if she did salute members of the United States armed forces.
That doesn't matter to Fox News, always on the lookout for ways to whip their mini-brained viewers into a frothy fit. "VP Harris repeatedly fails to salute military on Air Force Two, breaking with precedent," said the headline.
Helping to fan the hot air is superfelon Bernard Kerik, guilty of eight federal charges, who called Harris "DISGRACEFUL":
Others were quick to tell the truth to anyone willing to pull the Cheetos out of their ears:
[Via HuffPost]