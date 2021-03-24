Fox news feigns indignation at VP Harris for not saluting honor guard

Vice President Harris is not in the military chain of command. She's a civilian and it would be tantamount to stolen valor if she did salute members of the United States armed forces.

That doesn't matter to Fox News, always on the lookout for ways to whip their mini-brained viewers into a frothy fit. "VP Harris repeatedly fails to salute military on Air Force Two, breaking with precedent," said the headline.

Helping to fan the hot air is superfelon Bernard Kerik, guilty of eight federal charges, who called Harris "DISGRACEFUL":

DISGRACEFUL: @VP Kamala Harris refuses to salute the honor guard at the steps of the aircraft. It is a clear demonstration of her dislike for those in uniform, both law-enforcement and military. pic.twitter.com/7QFHzamnt7 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) March 23, 2021

Others were quick to tell the truth to anyone willing to pull the Cheetos out of their ears:

The Commander in Chief returns salutes as a matter of courtesy (a practice started by Reagan), but the VP is a civilian who is not in the chain of command. It would be incorrect for her to salute anyone, and @FoxNews knows this.

If other VPs did it, it was incorrect. https://t.co/62tcIOK5c3 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 24, 2021

It's not protocol.



Fox News consistently fails to tell the truth. — Geoff (@GeoffFrck) March 24, 2021

VP Harris, correctly, did not render a salute. She does not exist in the military chain of command. This means that saluting is inappropriate. If previous VPs did so then they were wrong. — W.J.Wylie3 it was an attempted coup not a riot (@BillWylie3rd) March 24, 2021

[Via HuffPost]