Futuristic Land Rover from Judge Dredd is for sale on Craigslist

This modified 1970s Land Rover military truck, seen in the 1995 film Judge Dredd, is for sale on Craigslist in Dallas. No title. No odometer. Apparently the engine does turn over. Priced at $25,000 or best offer. From Autoblog:

The whole body is a giant fiberglass shell plopped onto a Land Rover 101 Forward Control military truck. The trucks were built in the 1970s and featured a Rover 3.5-liter V8, full-time four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case, and solid front and rear axles. Output was only 120 horsepower, and a little more than 2,600 in total were built.

This particular prop truck has seen better days, including its time in 2003 when it was reportedly a show truck for audio company JBL. You can see the remnants of its show car days in the molded speaker housings inside the truck, as well as the flashy, more aerodynamic circular headlights that replaced the clusters of lights from the movie specification. The body is bare inside and out save for a coat of primer on the outside and the aforementioned headlights.