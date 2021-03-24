Gigantic container ship blocks Suez Canal, creating an enormous queue

The Suez Canal is blocked by a 400-m container ship that somehow got stuck in the 210m-wide channel sideways. [John Scott-Railton via Agies] Strong winds are the main suspect, but there will clearly be some explaining to do by humans. After a day stuck there, the ship has been partially refloated but traffic is still at a standstill.

Update: still stuck.



How big is this #SuezCanal plug? Ultra big.



MV #EVERGIVEN

Size: 400m long / 59m wide

Gross tonnage: 219,079

Capacity: 20,388 TEUs (20ft container equivalents).



One of the largest container ships in operation. pic.twitter.com/rJunpJrAKE — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021

A useful explanation of how the sad state of affairs came to be: