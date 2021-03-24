Human penises shrinking due to pollution

Penises are becoming smaller as part of environmental changes wrought by pollution, especially phthalate esters and other troublesome chemicals in plastics.

As a result of this pollution, a growing number of babies are being born with small penises, Dr Swan writes. Her book, titled Count Down [Amazon], examines "how our modern world is threatening sperm counts, altering male and female reproductive development, and imperilling the future of the human race". … She discovered that male human babies who had been exposed to the phthalates in the womb had a shorter anogenital distance – something that correlated with penile volume.

If this is what it takes to get American gentlemen on board with a radical green agenda, so be it!