Prepare for some funky spring dancing with these 10 Earth, Wind & Fire bass lines

With some recent posts on Boing Boing, I discovered that there are a bunch of funkophiles here. So, I thought many of you fellow members of the Mothership might appreciate this recent video two-parter on Thomann's Guitars & Basses where Julia Hofer runs through ten of Earth, Wind & Fire's most epic bass lines.



As Julia points out in the beginning, it's hard not to hear EWF grooves, especially the superb bass playing of Verdine White, and not want to dance. I don't know about you, but this spring, I plan to do a lot more celebratory booty-shakin.



