Ted Karen Cruz refuses to wear a mask when asked, says he's following CDC guidelines when he's not

"Can you put a mask on for us," a voice can be heard asking Ted Cruz, who is about to speak in front of a camera. To which he arrogantly responds, "Yeah, when I'm talking to the TV camera, I'm not going to wear a mask."

When the person says it would "make us feel better," Cruz smugly says, "Uh, you're welcome to step away if you'd like."

He then pairs his smug attitude with BS when he says (after a cocky chuckle), "The whole point of a vaccine – CDC guidance is what we're following."

Hey Stupid, here's what the CDC says to do after you're fully vaccinated: "You should keep taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces until we know more."