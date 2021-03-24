This maskless Trumper wants video of her calling a bakery worker a "bitch-ass n*" to go viral

Here's a peek inside the mind of a Trump supporter who was told she needs to wear a mask like everybody else in the bakery. From the New York Daily News:

The woman, who spoke to The News on Tuesday, identified herself as Stephanie Denaro of Queens.

"I said, 'You're a bitch-ass n—-r,' a term they use," she said in a phone interview. "All of my children have a Black father. That's a term I've heard them use all my life."

When asked if she was concerned about the video going viral, she said, "It's actually great, because they're forcing people in New York City to wear masks. It's political theater. I don't believe in COVID-19. It's a hoax to convince people to use absentee ballots to steal the election from Donald Trump."