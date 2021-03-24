Meet Fupi, the Boston, er, Albany Dynamics prototype robot. Comedian Chris Fleming nails it as a newborn AI robot in this physical comedic sketch.
Watch how human-like this Albany Dynamics AI robot is (nerd humor)
- Chris Fleming
- physical comedy
