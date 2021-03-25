A man is none too pleased when this black bear pays him a visit, disrupting his morning cup of coffee (according to his Facebook page). As the bear takes over the deck, forcing the man to retreat into his house for safety, a woman's voice in the background comically asks, "Did you speak to it?" To which he responds, "No I didn't speak to it – it's a black bear. They're bad bears. They can be mean." The bear takes no offense as it makes its way into the spa for a nice steamy soak, which is set against the beautiful Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains. Nice way for any bear to start the morning!
A black bear ruins a man's morning cup of coffee as it helps itself to a steamy soak in the hot tub
