Bank employee tricked customers into giving him their phones so he could steal nude photos, says Texas prosecutor

A Bank of America employee was charged with stealing nude photos from two customers' phones. The Harris County District Attorney's Office of Texas says Juan Esteban Ramirez asked two 20-year-women applying for debit cards to hand him their phones. Once he got the phones he went through the photos and sent himself ones in which the women were either nude or in their underwear. In one case the prosecutor says Ramirez texted the woman and told her had the photos.

From KPRC Houston:

The first alleged victim told police she walked into the Bank of America at 7770 Highway 6 North in Houston on September 14, 2020, to get a new debit card.

"She was unsure how to look up her Bank of America account information. The defendant asked her to use her phone to look up her bank account number. The victim unlocked her cellphone and handed the cellphone to the defendant," according to court documents.

That's when Ramirez allegedly went into the victim's photos app and sent himself "approximately 16 images of the victim nude or wearing underwear only" and then deleted the texts.

"It appears as if he was trying to cover his tracks," said Forcht.

But after she left the bank, the victim noticed the sent messages on her smartwatch and filed a police report.