I have the hardcover edition of Theodore Gray's fantastic book, Molecules: The Elements and the Architecture of Everything, but if you want the Kindle edition, Amazon is practically giving it away today.
Great deal on Kindle edition of Theodore Gray's Molecules book
- COMMENTS
- books
- chemistry
Illuminated Editions: modern artists reinvent classic books
I'm a huge fan of Beehive Books, which creates illuminated editions of classic books illustrated by contemporary artists. They are doing a Kickstarter for a new series of three books: KWAIDAN & SHADOWINGS by Lafcadio Hearn, illustrated by Kent Williams A VOYAGE TO ARCTURUS by David Lindsay, illustrated by Jim Woodring THE GREAT GATSBY by F. Scott Fitzgerald,… READ THE REST
Two perspectives on Asian-American life that riff on fantasy and stereotype: "Interior Chinatown" & "Tiger Style!"
Hate crimes against Asian-Americans have been on the rise. "Some of these cases have made it to national news, but most haven't," wrote Anne Anlin Cheng in a recent op-ed for The New York Times. "The low profile of this wave of violence is a reminder of how racial violence goes unexamined when it doesn't… READ THE REST
These two books are guiding my vegetable garden
I am growing a 100% containerized garden! I moved to a new home last year. My old one sucked for growing things beyond tomatoes and weed. I grew an amazing bounty of tomatoes and strawberries, last spring. Weed, while still legal, seems to be an invitation to thievery here. I did a bunch of reading… READ THE REST
The Cheerble Ball is a smart interactive toy that'll keep your cat on its toes
All you have to do is throw a ball and a dog will stay happy and entertained for hours. A cat, however, is another kettle of fish entirely. Cats are hardwired as hunters; their little kitty brains are stocked at birth with an innate ability to track and neutralize prey as well as a sense… READ THE REST
This $40 app splits songs into instrumentals and vocal tracks like music magic
In one form or another, music has been a part of the human experience almost from the start. Centuries of singing, playing instruments, and engaging with music have remained remarkably similar from the days of the first musical instruments 40,000 years ago right up to today. Yet, for all the universality of music over that… READ THE REST
This stovetop maker and milk frother can make brilliant espresso for under $40
Espresso fans are not your average everyday coffee drinkers. Baseline java fans, even some of the more religious coffee aficionados, can be fine with many varieties of the bean, even down to an occasional cup of gas station or break room coffee when the need arises. But the richer, more concentrated flavor of a true… READ THE REST