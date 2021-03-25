YouTuber Karl Rock, who makes videos about scammers in India (where he lives), went to Dubai to make videos about counterfeit goods sellers and members of fake begging rings. My favorite is the bold guy trying to sell fake Ray-Bans to Rock. He insists they are the real thing and doesn't even mind being recorded by Rock. When Rock cheerfully but firmly tells the seller that the glasses are fake, the seller boasts that they are "first copy," which means they are fake but of high quality.
Karl Rock goes to Dubai to chat with low-level scammers
