More videos surface of Bagel Karen

It's hard to imagine a more on-brand Republican than Marjorie Taylor Greene, but these videos prove that MAGA-supporter Stephanie Denaro, aka Bagel Karen, is the new new face of the GOP.
When will she get a seat on Congress?
In this 2019 video the fresh new face of the Republican Party, Marjorie Taylor Greene, says she "hopes" her fellow seditionists are able to overthrow the government peacefully, but they she and her followers will overthrow the government "the other way" if need be. READ THE REST
Not sure when Rep. Frazzledrip (R-GA) made this video, but I'm sure it appeals to the kind of people who put her in office. To the other 99.99% of the human population, it's pathetic. READ THE REST
More video has surfaced of Rep. Marjorie "Frazzledrip" Greene haranguing kids about their efforts to stop children from being mass murdered at school. The fact that the GOP is supporting this unhinged hate-spewing QAnon promotor shows you just how far the party has descended. READ THE REST
