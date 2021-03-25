I'm not sure what's more fun, watching this guy shatter a thin piece of ice from across the room by throwing a playing card, or the ten tries it takes before he hits his target. Every throw is amazing as it speeds – almost dangerously – toward the camera. The scream and panic-laughter coming from the woman holding the ice is the "icing" on the cake.
Watch this man's amazing skill as he throws a playing card through a piece of ice
- COMMENTS
- card-throwing
- pastimes
- target practice
