Watch Dana Carvey's hilarious impression of Joe Biden: "That's the way the cookie is"

On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert shows Dana Carvey his Joe Biden impression, which, no offense to the wonderful Colbert, was more like a cousin to Joe Biden. Carvey politely tells him, "That's a funny take on him – that's part of him."

Carvey then describes his version, "I do him at the town hall when he's like the gentle father to the country and he looks like the alien who came off the spaceship in Close Encounters," before he morphs into the president right before our very eyes. (Segment starts at 6:36)