Chilling video: Georgia Rep handcuffed for knocking on Gov. Kemp's door while he signs voter restriction bill

The stunning video below shows police handcuffing Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon for knocking on Governor Brian Kemp's door yesterday as he was signing into law a bill that restricts voting access. "Are you serious?" A woman asks off camera. No, no, she's not under arrest… Our governor is signing a bill that affects all Georgians and you're going to arrest an elected representative? … Why are you arresting her?"

"Why are you arresting her?" This Facebook Live video from @TWareStevens shows the moment authorities detained state Rep. Park Cannon as @GovKemp was behind those doors signing elections restrictions into law. #gapol pic.twitter.com/U1xMJ6tZrY — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 25, 2021

According to Axios:

The bill Kemp signed is one of dozens of voting-rights rollbacks making their way through state GOP legislatures, an effort that President Biden on Thursday labeled "sick" and "un-American." The Georgia law imposes new ID requirements, limits the use of ballot drop boxes, and changes early voting hours, among other things. Kemp said at the signing that it will ensure Georgia's elections are "secure, accessible and fair."

Cannon was later released on bond.