I've been using this desk pad on my glass top desk for over a year. It keeps my wrists warm while I type and my trackpad and keyboard no longer skip across the surface of the desk, thanks to the grippy texture of the pad. It's also serves as a fine mouse pad. Get one for cheap right now.
Great price on this giant fake leather desk pad
