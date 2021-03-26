This is why phone calls or face to face is often a superior way to get your message across.
"I never said she ate my sandwich" has seven meanings depending on which word you stress
- COMMENTS
- you talkin to me?
This portable laptop charger keeps your most power-hungry devices alive for hours
There are power needs, and then there are real power needs. Everyone needs some emergency power when their smartphone or tablet starts getting low. For a quick burst of power, there is any number of cute, breezy little chargers that can plug right in and start getting your battery indicator back into the green. But… READ THE REST
Zoho Creator lets you make apps for your business with no coding experience
Every business leader knows their company needs to be responsive and adaptive to change, especially in its technology needs. But the real question is, what exactly are the technology needs of your company or brand? That answer changes from business to business, making it tough for many leaders to know exactly what they need to… READ THE REST
Launch brilliant AR marketing campaigns with no coding skills for $35 with Aryel
Augmented reality has been with us for a while, but beyond helping us chase Pokemon through public parks and office buildings, the true power of AR as a brilliant new marketing tool is only now beginning to be fully explored. Home Depot can show you what a particular paint color will look like on your… READ THE REST