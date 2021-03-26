Jen Psaki turns the table on Fox's Peter Doocy by asking him a few 'gotcha' questions of her own

Fox's Peter Doocy is known for the ridiculous questions he asks Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and yet he can't seem to stop himself. Speaking face to face with Psaki, to which he has her full attention, he asks why Fox is never on the president's "list" of reporters to call on. Jen Psaki answers with a quick line of questioning that promptly brings Doocy back to reality.

Psaki: "We're here having a conversation, aren't we?" Doocy: "Yes."

Psaki: "And do I take questions from you every time you come to the briefing room?" Doocy: "Yes but…"

Psaki: "Has the president taken questions from you since he came into office?" Doocy admits that the "president has been very generous with his time at Fox, I'm just curious about this 'list…'"

Psaki: Well I would say I'm always happy to have this conversation with you… even when we disagree. The president has taken your questions, and I'm looking forward to doing Fox News Sunday for the third time in the last few months."