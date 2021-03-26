Kevin Kelly's new book: a massive 3-volume set of stunning photography in Asia

Mark Frauenfelder

My friend Kevin Kelly blew past his Kickstarter funding goal in just one day for his new photography book, Vanishing Asia. It's three volumes, 1,000 pages in total, in a sturdy slipcase. Kevin has been traveling to Asia for over 40 years and these photos are the best of his best. Kevin shared a PDF with me and I was blown away by the variety of surprising and gorgeous photos of landscapes, cities, villages, peoples, architecture, and objects. You can get a "Super Early Bird" price on the 3-volume set for $199, but as of this posting, only 99 of 500 remain.