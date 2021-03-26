My friend Kevin Kelly blew past his Kickstarter funding goal in just one day for his new photography book, Vanishing Asia. It's three volumes, 1,000 pages in total, in a sturdy slipcase. Kevin has been traveling to Asia for over 40 years and these photos are the best of his best. Kevin shared a PDF with me and I was blown away by the variety of surprising and gorgeous photos of landscapes, cities, villages, peoples, architecture, and objects. You can get a "Super Early Bird" price on the 3-volume set for $199, but as of this posting, only 99 of 500 remain.
Kevin Kelly's new book: a massive 3-volume set of stunning photography in Asia
