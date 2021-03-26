Makita vs Fakita: $140 driver vs $30 counterfeit

Todd Osgood compares a brand-name impact driver to a cheap debranded knockoff, right down to the fine details of construction and performance. The genuine article is better, but is it more than $100 better? Yep.

Fake Makita impact wrench compared against genuine Makita XWT11Z 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 3-Speed 1/2" Sq. Drive Impact Wrench. The knock off Makita claims to produce more torque compared to the Makita XWT11Z. So does it? Both tools tested for maximum torque capability, RPM in each gear, durability, and working speed test. Both impact wrenches disassembled and internal parts compared for quality and durability.

Zoom out and it's still amazing what a $30 driver can do. You can get a 12V driver for nearly as cheap at Harbor Freight, and you won't have to wait weeks for it to be shipped from abroad by a shady eBay account. But Osgood points out that the Fakita is brushless 18V and, all told, a good deal.