New Jersey gym is giving free memberships to people who don't get a Covid vaccine

One morning in 2007, Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith drank between 10 to 12 beers, drove through a stop sign, and killed a 19-year-old. You'd think this sad incident would make a person pause for reflection before incentivizing people to spread a deadly disease.

In light of @krispykreme giving free donuts for receiving the CVD shot, here at @TheAtilisGym we are giving out free memberships to all who don't get vaccinated. We believe in health – the real way – exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress.

From The Hill:

In August, a New Jersey borough council voted to rescind the gym's business license over the brothers' failure to comply with statewide mandates. The duo was also arrested in July for keeping their business open despite a state order that required the closure of indoor gyms.

"We all have the right to make a living. We all have the right to actually do what we want to do as Americans," Trumbetti said during an August interview with CNN. "We are promised liberty. And they have actually put such oppressive restrictions on us that it's just unacceptable to us."