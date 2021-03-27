"Not haunted" house for sale in Boston area

A good way to take care of the nagging suspicion home buyers most certainly have about a potential home they are looking at being inhabited by specters and ghostly ghouls, is to state clearly a strong selling-point to the contrary right on the real estate yard sign. "4 acre lot", "In-ground pool" and "Not haunted" really step up a unit's first impression. God knows, in the Boston area all those ghosts of the Revolutionary War commonly menace the New England populace so it's best to nip any possibility of it in the bud from the outset. In this case, however, no one associated with the sale of the home attached added paranormal information to the sign. It is believed to be a prank by an unknown party (damn kids!). Twitter user Margot Bloomstein spotted the sign and posted this photo:

This just went up around the corner and I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS. pic.twitter.com/6iQigFQco5 — Margot Bloomstein (@mbloomstein) March 24, 2021