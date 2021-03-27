High winds in Pittsburgh relocated a portable toilet to the dead center of a busy street Friday—the most exciting thing to occur in the steel city since a bus toppled into a large sinkhole in 2019. Anyone wishing to enjoy a most adventurous poop can find the wandering potty at Morewood and Fifth; keep your eyes peeled for the bomb squad. (↬ Heather)
Portable toilet lands new home in Pittsburgh crosswalk
